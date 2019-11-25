|
|
Kenneth J. Willems
De Pere - Kenneth J. Willems, 87, De Pere, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 12, 1932 to the late Arnold and Edith (Williams) Willems. On September 4, 1954, he married Helen Burke, daughter of the late Leo and Margie (Ryan) Burke, who preceded him in death on January 6, 2011. The love, care and support that Ken gave Helen during their 56 years of marriage was the most amazing love story ever. He was an inspiration to his family and friends.
Ken graduated from Nicolet High School in 1950 and worked at Milprint in De Pere/Denmark. Ken spent many years coaching little league baseball. He was an outdoor enthusiast, who enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing and hunting with his boys and his many dogs. He always looked forward to his annual pheasant hunting trip to Iowa, it was a well-deserved getaway. He made the best kettle of chicken booyah and loved to share his garden tomatoes and canned pickles. Ken and Helen enjoyed many years at their family cottage in Mountain, where he was always ready for a good game of cribbage and picking blackberries. Ken cherished his family, he always attended his children and grandchildren's activities and always looked forward to hosting many family gatherings. He was an amazing man with a strong faith, a kind heart and a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his 4 children and their families, Bruce and Mary Jane Willems, Randy Willems, Kaye and Jeff Gorenc, Russ and Heather Willems; 7 grandchildren, Dustin (Kate), Derek (Alli), and Kyla Willems, Kelleen (Tony) Hopfensperger, Josie Gorenc, Garrett and Austin Willems. Ken is further survived by his brother-in-law Mike McCourt; sisters-in-law Mae Willems, Shirley Willems, Carol Burke and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Delores McCourt; his brothers, Don (Lil), Dick, Gene (Jean) and Jerry Willems. He was also preceded in death by Helen's family, Mary (Francis) Hessel, Patricia (Robert) Peeters, Eileen (Joseph) Vander Zanden and William Burke.
Friends may call after 9:00AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to Sage Meadows Assisted Living for the loving care and desserts they provided Ken over the last 5 years. Also thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion. God bless all caregivers.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019