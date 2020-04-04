|
Kenneth "Ken" John Giese
Green Bay - Kenneth "Ken" John Giese, 83, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1937 in Bay Settlement to the late Albert and Agnes (DeGroot) Giese. Ken attended Green Bay East High School. On July 17, 1993 he married Lois Maternoski at The Wedding Chapel in Green Bay. He worked as a mason by trade and then Public Service for many years until his retirement from the maintenance department. Ken enjoyed going up north to his cabin in Amberg where he hunted, rode his ATV and relaxed. He liked working in his flower garden, woodworking and building birdhouses. Ken looked forward to the fishing trips to Canada with his sons. Ken cherished the time he spent with his family especially his grandchildren, where he attended their many activities. He loved shopping at Aldi Grocery Store and was known to those close to him as "Mr. Aldi." Ken would spend lots of time with his friends at The Auction House and going to Aurora BayCare to exercise and then go to breakfast afterwards.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Jay (Becky) Giese, Jon (Mary) Giese, Joe (special friend, Jean) Giese, Jessica (David) Rollin and Matt (Mary) Giese; grandchildren, Jayson, Joshua, Kyle (Maureen), Zachary, Erica, Davis, Mattie, Kendal, Chase, Beck, Beth Higgins and Melissa Heezen; great grandson, Lucas; siblings, June Mommaerts, Jerry (Donna) Giese and Daniel (Jane) Giese; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Giese and Marilyn (Don) Chrusciel; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Giese; granddaughter, Alyson Giese; brothers, Ervin "Jim" (Betty) Giese, Richard Giese and Clayton Giese; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norbert and Marie Maternoski; brother-in-law, John Maternoski.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings of people for the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 3rd floor ICU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020