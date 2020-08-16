1/1
Kenneth John "Ken" Giese
Kenneth "Ken" John Giese

Green Bay - Kenneth "Ken" John Giese, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1937 in Bay Settlement to the late Albert and Agnes (DeGoot) Giese. On July 17, 1993 he married Lois Maternoski in Green Bay. Ken cherished the time he spent with his family especially his grandchildren, where he attended their many activities.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial Service will take place at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Donny Olson officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT THOSE IN ATTENDANCE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 26, 2020.
