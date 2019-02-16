|
|
Kenneth "Digger" Koehn
Las Vegas - Kenneth "Digger" Koehn, 90, of North Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on January 7, 2019. Ken was born on January 9,1928 in Little Chute to the late Anton and Clara Koehn. He married Marie "Betty" Heesakker on May 30, 1952. Together they had 7 children. Ken was a graduate of UW Stevens Point, where he earned his teaching degree. He taught elementary grades, driver's education and math. He retired from Edison Junior High School in 1989. Ken enjoyed camping, horseshoes, cards, and especially attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He and Betty took in foster kids and friends in need. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 1996, their infant son Alan in 1964, and daughter Jean in 2011, 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Ken is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lynn (Cyr) Koehn, 5 sons, Terry (Debra) of Spooner, Jeff (Terri) of Florence, Christian (Tina) of Dillon, CO, Philip (John) of Decatur, GA, and Tom of Broomfield, CO; and 3 step children, Leala (Dan Jachym) Cyr, Crystal Guffey and Adam Cyr; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be a memorial celebration for Ken on Saturday, March 2, from 3-6pm at the Badger State Brewery in Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019