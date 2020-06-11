Kenneth KrouthSr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Krouth,Sr.

Marinette -

Kenneth J. Krouth, Sr., 92, of Marinette passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born May 10, 1928 in Green Bay to Robert and Violet Krouth, Sr.

A retired Marinette businessman, Ken worked for a hardware company in Green Bay before moving to Marinette in 1966 at age 38. He had been employed in sales until opening R&K Unlimited, a health food store, in 1985.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Menominee and the Knights of Columbus.

Ken is survived by four children, Kenneth Krouth, Jr., Jody (Carolyn) Krouth, Jill Sindler and Frank Krouth; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Michelle "Micky" and Tammi; three brothers, Robert, John and Richard; and two sisters, Mary Margaret and Lucille.

Friends may call at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. with Vigil prayers to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Kenneth Krouth, Sr. will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Father Abraham Mupparathara presiding. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum in Green Bay.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 735-3737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved