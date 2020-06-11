Kenneth Krouth,Sr.



Marinette



Kenneth J. Krouth, Sr., 92, of Marinette passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born May 10, 1928 in Green Bay to Robert and Violet Krouth, Sr.



A retired Marinette businessman, Ken worked for a hardware company in Green Bay before moving to Marinette in 1966 at age 38. He had been employed in sales until opening R&K Unlimited, a health food store, in 1985.



He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Menominee and the Knights of Columbus.



Ken is survived by four children, Kenneth Krouth, Jr., Jody (Carolyn) Krouth, Jill Sindler and Frank Krouth; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Michelle "Micky" and Tammi; three brothers, Robert, John and Richard; and two sisters, Mary Margaret and Lucille.



Friends may call at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. with Vigil prayers to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Kenneth Krouth, Sr. will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Father Abraham Mupparathara presiding. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum in Green Bay.









