Kenneth L. Bohn
Green Bay - Kenneth Lee Bohn, 67, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born June 21, 1953, in Oconto Falls to Lesley and Renata (Milhans) Bohn. Ken graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1971. On October 26, 1985, he married Julie Maricque at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Ken was employed by KI for nearly 44 years, happily retiring in 2017. He took great pride in being a Harley-Davidson owner and driving the open road in his Buick convertible. Ken and Julie enjoyed trips to Sturgis, SD and Florida to visit friends and relatives. He enjoyed racing slot cars on Tuesday nights where he made a lot of quick friends. He volunteered as a baseball coach for both of his children when they were young. Ken loved the Green Bay lifestyle and could be found helping park cars every Packers home game along with his wife and friends not too far from the stadium. Ken was a social person who enjoyed a good time with family and friends. He definitely remained young at heart.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie; two children, Andrea (Kayden Schumacher) Bohn and Alex (Emma) Bohn; a sister, Joann (Bill) Schmidt; a brother, Richard (Charlotte) Bohn; the many members of the Maricque family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lesley Bohn and Renata (Dave) Wied.
The family would like to make special thanks to the Bellin staff for their compassionate care and support over the past month.
Friends and family may gather from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Masks will be required for the visitation and mass and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
