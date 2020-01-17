|
Kenneth L. Greeley
Green Bay - Kenneth Loren Greeley, 91, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living. He was born on April 30, 1928 to the late John and Anne (Bidar) Greeley in Adams, Wisconsin. Kenneth married Phyllis E. Evenson in Winona, Minnesota in 1947. She preceded him in death in 2018. Kenneth was employed as a steam engine machinist for Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and retired as a diesel machinist for Green Bay and Western Railroad. He loved to hunt and fish and was passionate about boating. Kenneth enjoyed using boatnerd.com to track ships on the Great Lakes as well as being highly interested in WWII aircraft.
Kenneth is survived by his sons, Daniel Kenneth and David John, of Green Bay; five grandchildren, Christopher Peoples, Gretchen Greeley, Gwen Greeley, Rachel (Aaron) Gildernick and Noah (Lauren) Cornette; four great-grandchildren, Garrett, Luke, Bennett and Olivia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold (Ann) Greeley, of Mason City, Iowa.
Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm until the service at 7:00 pm, with Chaplain Steve Fewell of Unity Hospice officiating. Burial will be in spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona, MN.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Kenneth's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care and loving compassion shown to Kenneth and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020