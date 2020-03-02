|
|
Kenneth L. 'Ken' Seidel
Ashwaubenon - On Saturday, February 29, 2020, at age 84, I, Kenneth L. Seidel, departed this troubled world on an eternal hunting expedition.
I was born in Rock Falls, IL on January 18, 1936, to George and Lillian Seidel; the second youngest of six children. At age twelve, my family, relocated to a large farm near the Town of Pembine, in northeastern Wisconsin.
I attended, and graduated from, the consolidated Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine High School in June, 1954 where I participated in many school sports. Football, though, was my sports love.
Following my June, 1954, high school graduation, I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, completed my basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas and deployed to Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. Upon completion of my Air Force specialty field training, I was selected to remain at Keesler AFB as an instructor.
In September, 1954, I married the most beautiful classmate in this entire world, Barbara Whicker, in Biloxi, MS. The lady I have loved beyond words, and shared an unforgettably happy and joyful life with to this day.
In 1955, I was deployed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratories, Boston, MA, where I trained both officers and enlisted airmen. Following that assignment, I was deployed to Alaska until my release from active duty in November, 1957.
I graduated in June, 1961 from UW Whitewater with a Bachelor of Science Education degree and taught in the Laona, Bayport and Ashwaubenon School Districts, where I was also an assistant football coach, and at NWTC, where I taught Business Law and Accounting and was also a School Business Administrator with the Green Bay Public School District, remaining with that district through 1977. During that period I earned my MBA degree from UW Oshkosh. I completed my PhD in School Business Administration in June of 1996.
My political endeavors included twelve years as a Trustee on the Ashwaubenon Village Board and six years on the Brown County Board of Supervisors. I was also proud to be selected a member of a 2015 Military Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and even more proud to have my son, Terry, accompany me as my chaperone.
Barb and I have been active members of the Bethany United Methodist Church since 1966.
My ever-abiding love, though, was for my wife, Barbara, daughter Cindy Pelkey and her family: husband Maurice, their daughter Sarah (Kelly) Broeren and their children Cole & Ashlyn, and her son Ryan (Mandy) Pelkey and their children Olivia, Luke & Landen. Son, Terry and his family: wife Debbie, his son Daniel (Nicole) Seidel and their children Everly & Calen, his daughter Kelsey (Aaron) Blake and their children Bennett & Owen.
I am also survived by my brother Chet (Evelyn) Seidel and their family, brother-in-law Ben (Karen) Whicker and their family, as well as many nieces and nephews. I was preceded in death by my parents, George and Lillian Seidel, brothers George Jr, Jack, Wesley, and sister Lois. I was further preceded in death by my in-laws, Harold and Beulah Whicker and my always faithful hunting dogs, Cooper and Hunter.
Visitation for Ken will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1110 Echo Lane, with the Rev. Robb McClintock officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Kenneth's family on his tribute page at www. lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020