Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenneth Mand


1950 - 2020
Kenneth Mand Obituary
Kenneth "Bud" Mand, age 69, of De Pere, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home. The son of Robert and Thelma (Vogel) Mand was born February 12, 1950 in Chilton. He married Pamela Jean Jarzynka on August 20, 1977 at St. Jude the Apostle-Sacred Heart Church in Oshkosh. Ken worked as a manager in the parts department at Schneider National in Green Bay. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing (especially with brother-in-law Rick, and sons Michael and Mark), camping and spending time with family.

Ken was a gentle soul and will be missed by his wife, Pamela; sons Mark and Michael (Kelly) as well as grandchildren AJ and Hannah; brothers: James, John (Patti), Michael, David (Ann) and Robert (Karen); sisters: Patty, Mary Ann (Jeff) Kolbe, Joan (Cal) Scholz, Susan Koehler and Barbara Mand; sisters-in-law: Linda (special friend Greg) Lynch, Carol and Susan; as well as a brother-in-law Rick (Sandy) Jarzynka.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Thelma, he was preceded in death by his brother Steve.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, February 15, from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am with Fr. Andy Cribben, O.Praem officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
