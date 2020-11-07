Kenneth Marquardt
Green Bay - Kenneth Marquardt joined many loved ones in heaven on November 6, 2020. Born on February 28, 1928, in Sheboygan, WI, he was the son of Henry and Meta (Walters) Marquard. On January 20, 1951, he married Marlene LaTour and was the best father to their five children, Carol, John, Debra, Ken and Vicki. He enlisted in the Navy on March 7, 1946, and served until April 2, 1954, on the USS Topeka, USS Duluth and the USS F.D. Roosevelt during the Korean War. Ken was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal and World War II Victory Medal. After the service, he began working at Procter & Gamble from where he retired in 1990, after 40 years of employment.
Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, visits to the casino, traveling, playing cards, making sure his yard was always pristine and spending time with family and friends. He was especially proud of being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was always ready to have fun and many will remember him being called "Sweetness."
Ken is survived by his children, John (Twila) Marquardt, Debra (Michael) Schampers, Ken (Patti) Marquardt, Vicki (David) Solper; six grandchildren, Mackenzie Glodowski, Kristi Brandt, Joel (Jennifer) Schampers, Cyndee Conard, Tony (Andrea) Hebel, Amanda Bedord; eleven great-grandchildren, Izak Glodowski, Noah Glodowski, Gavin Brandt, Elana Schampers, Logan Schampers, Cheyanne Feuerstein, Cody Conard, Owen Marquardt, Izzebel Marquardt, Dominic Springstroh, Amelia Bedord; his sisters, Bernice Resop, Fond du Lac, Nancy (Robert) Dempsey, Fond du Lac, Henrietta Scholten, Sheboygan Falls, Annette Marquard, Fond du Lac, Janice Eberhardy, Fond du Lac; sisters-in-law, Donna Marquardt, Fond du Lac, Janice Klarkowski, Green Bay, Jean LaTour, West Las Vegas; brothers-in-law, Bob Wiegand, Portage, MI, LeRoy Patt, VanDyne and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene; a daughter, Carol (Marquardt) Armstrong; grandsons, Christopher Marquardt and Daniel Marquardt; brothers, Jerome Marquard and Carl Marquardt; sisters, Helen Altman, and Elaine Patt; sisters-in-law, Bernice Daniels, Vernelda Ault, Marjorie Vandenput, Lenore Karnopp, Jean Wiegand, Margaret LaTour, Elaine LaTour and Rita LaTour; brothers-in-law, Joseph LaTour, Edward (Aaron) LaTour, Robert LaTour, Gerald LaTour, Lloyd Daniels, Chet Ault, Hank Vandenput, Leonard Karnopp, Robert Resop, Hank Scholten and Ed Klarkowski.
A private family service will be held at Proko Wall Funeral Home. Military Honors will conclude the services. Ken will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Marlene at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay. They are "together again, forever." To send an online condolence visit www.prokowall.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Alpha Senior Care Concepts and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care of our Father. The family also appreciates the prayers and well wishes sent to the family from friends and family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to The Alzheimer's Association
or to your favorite charity
in Ken's name.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be sent directly to Proko Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, Green Bay WI 54302. Please write ATT: Marquardt family on the lower left corner of the envelope.