Kenneth P. "Ken" Krzewina
1939 - 2020
Kenneth "Ken" P. Krzewina

Green Bay - Kenneth P. Krzewina, 80, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020. He was born to the late Alois and Marion Krzewina, on Oct 7, 1939, in Marinette, WI.

Ken was a true gentleman and was loved by all who knew him. Ken was a quiet man, but was quick to throw a witty joke to get a laugh or a smirk from someone. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Ken enjoyed spending time up North, hunting trips out West with his family and friends, and fishing trips to Canada(his fish was always the "BIGGEST"). While he loved his cars, trucks, tractor and ATV, everyone knew Ken by his Black Cadillac. He enjoyed his daily afternoon drives, and at the end of the day, his Caddy made its' way to Kroll's West, where his second family always had a seat saved for him.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his sister, Theresa. The two shared a close friendship throughout their lives. Ken also held a special place in his heart for her two daughters Kendra and Brianna.

Ken did many things in his life and was a specialized diesel mechanic. From 1983-2001, Ken was a Technical Team Leader for Ryder, Green Bay. "He kept the trucks going."

Ken is survived in death by his siblings: Al Krzewina, Maxine Kaufman, Jackie (Dan) Petraitis, Mary Jane Moore, Mark Krzewina, Theresa Krzewina, Deb Tupper, Laurel (Dan)Braden, Christopher (Lisa) Krzewina; grandchildren: Wesley (Alisha) Krzewina, Krystle (Aaron) Baer, Hanna (Zachary) Ulm, Tyler (Jennifer) Krzewina and his 10 great grandchildren.

Kenneth is preceded in death by two children: Scott Krzewina and Julie Ulm; his siblings: Dorothy Dickerson, Mounique Krzewina, Joe Krzewina, Ann Thuecks and Paul Krzewina.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Heritage Hill State Park 2640 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 on the Garden Patio. There will be a Eulogy led by Ken's grandson, Tyler Krzewina, starting at 5:00pm. This celebration of life will be outdoors to respect the concern of social distancing. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Heritage Hill State Park
AUG
22
Service
05:00 PM
Heritage Hill State Park
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

