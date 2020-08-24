Kenneth (Ken) Richard Rentmeester



Kenneth (Ken) Richard Rentmeester passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, in Beaverton, Oregon. He was 89.



Ken was born on April 26, 1931, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of nine children and grew up on a farm. He attended elementary school in a one room school house and was taught by his father, Andrew. After high school he attended St. Norbert College in Green Bay. Here he learned he has a talent and passion for chemistry. After college He enlisted in the army, and because of his expertise became a specialist in making coatings for cans. After the war he got his Master's degree in Chemistry from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois.



A few years later he met Marjorie (Marge) Petersen and they were married in 1967. They had one daughter Jackie and lived in Barrington, a suburb of Chicago. Ken spent 31 years working for American Can Company and holds 13 US Patents. In their spare time they loved to travel. They made several trips to Europe, and visited Asia, South America, and Australia. Ken loved photography, fishing, and was a trained pilot. He remained close to his family in Green Bay making several trips per year. After retirement he volunteered for the International Executive Service Corp., and worked in South America, South Korea, and Egypt.



Ken was known for his smile and love of life, making friends wherever he went.



He is survived by his daughter Jackie Root of Tualatin, Oregon, son-in law Doug, and two grandchildren Andy and Katie. Also one brother Colonel Lester F. Rentmeester of Green Bay, Wisconsin. A private memorial service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Donations in his name can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic church, Beaverton Oregon.









