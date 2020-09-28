1/1
Kenneth S. Krautkramer
{ "" }
Kenneth S. Krautkramer

De Pere - Kenneth S. Krautkramer, 83, De Pere passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning September 28, 2020. He was born at home on August 6, 1937 to the late Walter and Cecelia (Kabat) Krautkramer.

Ken served his country in the U.S. National Guard. On August 17, 1960 he was united in marriage to Janet Hutjens. Ken farmed most of his life. He enjoyed a good game of Sheephead, loved music, the Packers, Brewers, and singing in the Men's Choir at church.

Ken is survived by his wife Janet, their children; Dan, Mike (Dorian), Geri, and Tom (Chris Beyer). His grandchildren; Tristan (Erica), Devon (Nicole), great grandson Jude and furry friends Zakk and Bailey. He is further survived by his siblings; Pat (Marvin) Biese, Sister Geraldine Krautkramer, Jim (Linda) Krautkramer, and brother-in-law Jack (Jane) Van Asten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Carolyn Krautkramer, and Ruth Van Asten.

Friends may call at St. Clare Catholic Church, 437 Main Street, Wrightstown after 9:00AM Thursday October 1, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Brian Wideman and Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund will be established. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
