Kenneth "Dewey" Shallow
Lena - Kenneth "Dewey" Shallow, 79, Lena, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday Jan, 15, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born Nov 1, 1940 in the Town of Oconto to Oliver Sr. and Gladys (Brabant) Shallow. On Dec 15, 1973, Dewey was united in marriage to Mary Lynn Thomson at St Charles Catholic Church in Lena. Dewey began farming on the family farm at a young age and after high school remained there with his brother Russ until retiring in 1999. In his retirement, Dewey began working for Ourown construction for another 7 years. Dewey enjoyed hunting, working at the sawmill and making maple syrup with his brother Russ, and making many wood projects he would often give away as gifts to family and friends.
Dewey is survived by his wife of more than 46 years, Mary Lynn; two children, Kim Shallow, Oconto Falls, Lori (Ron) Clarke, Spring Creek, NV; three grandchildren, Bryce, Connor and Alyson Clarke; three brothers, Russ (Mary) Shallow, Lena, Jerry Shallow, Coleman, and Wayne (Bonnie) Shallow, Lena; four sisters, Phyllis Smith, Green Bay, Marie (Bill) Grady, Oconto Falls, Shirley (Dick) Gilles, Lena, and Gail Shallow, Lena; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eileen Shallow, Margaret Shallow, Joyce Shallow, all of Lena, Joyce (Phil) Gordon, Sturgeon Bay, Richard Thomson, Wood Bridge VA, Don (Lois) Thomson, Lena, David (Mary Kay) Thomson, Lakewood; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Dewey was preceded in death by a son, Marty Shallow; his parents, five brothers and a sister-in-law, Vernon (Eloise), Roger "Buffer", Richard, Chester "Chub", Oliver Shallow Jr.; two sisters, and their husbands, Jean (Dale) Henrichs, Carmen (Don) Danks; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Alice Thomson.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main St. Lena, on Sunday Jan 19, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. A Parish Wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Peter Gard officiating. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday Jan 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time the procession leaves for church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Anne Catholic Church, 221 East Main St., Lena, at 11 a.m. Monday with Rev Nonito Barra and Rev. Celestine Byekwaso concelebrating. Burial will be in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Lena. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
