Kenneth "Ken" Tebon
Luxemburg - Kenneth J. Tebon, 77, Luxemburg, died Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020 at a local hospital following heart complications. He was born in Kewaunee County on August 7, 1942 to the late Fabian Jr. and Alice (Bero) Tebon. On March 9, 2001, Ken married Sandra M. Wierschke in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2014. Ken owned and managed many restaurants in the area, the latest being S & K Food and Spirits in Algoma. His enjoyments included playing drums in the Greatest Hits Polka Band, camping, playing cards, attending his grandchildren's sports events, snowmobiling, volunteering at St. John Lutheran Church activities. He most enjoyed his position as Luxemburg Village President for five plus years.
Survivors include his four children, Kay (Bucky) Van Ark, Kevin "Butch" (Lori) Tebon, Jamie (Mike) Yunk, and Jason (Amy) Tebon; nine grandchildren, Cory and Brent (Kelsey) Van Ark, Mariah and Lance Tebon, Jarrett and Isaac Yunk, Scott, Jack and David Tebon; three great granddaughters, Faith, Paige and Charlotte; Ken's special companion, Germaine and her children and grandchildren; one brother and one sister in law, Maynard (friend, Diane) Tebon, Sharon Tebon; one sister and one brother in law, Mary Ann (Clem) Theys; four godchildren, Randy Theys, Mike Dalebroux, Craig Tebon and Mike Tebon; the mothers of his children, Karen Braun and Audrey Tebon; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends further survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandy, one son Keith "Keeter" Tebon; one daughter Kim Tebon; one brother Bob Tebon.
Friends and family may call for a public visitation between 9:30 am and 10:45 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, WI, 54217. Limitations will be observed with social distancing of six feet and wearing a mask is advised, please arrive prepared. A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Luxemburg.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Ken's name.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Tebon Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A special thank you is extended to the Doctors and Nurses of St. Vincent Hospital, 6th floor ICU, for taking such great care of Ken for us and Pastor Carl Brewer for your kindness and support. We appreciate all of you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020