Kenneth (Ken) Vertz
De Pere - Kenneth (Ken) Vertz, age 82, of De Pere, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere, on Thursday, August 1, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019