Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Kenneth W. "Ken" Sorenson


1940 - 2020
De Pere - Kenneth W. "Ken" Sorenson, 79, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1940, in Pulaski to Claude and Elva (Ruechel) Sorenson.

Ken was a 1959 graduate of Pulaski High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served from 1962 to 1969. On November 19, 1966, Ken married Carol Shelenski. Together, they were blessed with two children. He worked over 30 years as a truck driver for Super Valu grocery stores.

Ken is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Scott Sorenson, Tracy (Rusty) Morris; grandchildren, Alex (Chelsea) Sorenson, Logan Morris, Rachel Morris; great-grandchild, Eli; brother, Douglas Sorenson; sister-in-law, Judith (Bert) Jetty; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Britta Sorenson.

In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no service. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Ken Sorenson's family, and they will be forwarded on.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
