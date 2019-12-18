|
Kenneth Zablocki
Pulaski - Kenneth Zablocki died on 12-17-2019, 30 days short of his 81st birthday after a year long illness. He died in his home per his wishes. Ken is survived by his wife, Sue as well as his beloved dogs, Scruffy, Zoey, and Brady. He is also survived by his brothers: Dennis (Ginny); Lenny; Jim (Mary); Ray (Maureen) and Gary (Carol). His sister, Carol, preceded him in death as well as his parents, Joe and Dorothy Zablocki. There will be no funeral per Ken's wishes. A very special thank you to the staff of Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic whose skills and support allowed Ken additional time no one thought he would have to be with his family and drive his yellow car. Dr. Karkera and Kristen Moen NP, Ken trusted and appreciated you both so much even though he didn't always show it. Michelle and Sara were always there when needed as well just listening and providing much needed support. Thanks also to Aurora Home Hospice, especially Jessica who worked so hard to make his last days as comfortable as possible and supporting his family in the process. You all contributed to facilitating Ken's wish to die at home. Another special thank you to Mark and Lynn Rozmiarek who were always there when needed. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019