Kenny A. Dangutis
De Pere - Kenny A. Dangutis, age 76 passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 13, 1943 the son of the late Stanley and Violet (Glashoff) Dangutis. Kenny was united in marriage to Micki Halase on April 29, 1973 in Duluth, MN; their marriage was blessed with one daughter. Kenny worked for the Green Bay School District for 25 years. In those 25 years he never missed a day of work. He was a very dedicated person to working out and being physically fit. Kenny enjoyed sports, bowling, playing a good game of cribbage, watching NASCAR, and the Packers. He was an avid animal lover, he always enjoyed feeding wildlife outside their home.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Micki of 46 years, their daughter, LeLonnie (Jeff) Warner of Kaukauna, four grandchildren: twins: Kerrington and Landon, Brody Warner, and Nathan LaCount of Pulaski; sister-in-law, Linda (Joe) Puckett in Duluth, MN; further survived by close friends: Dave (Mary) Smith and Alex Sivas. He will be missed by many other friends and family. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lynn Hoskins, nephew, Warren Clark, and his 3 beloved furry friends, his cats, Alex, Joey, Mina.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm with funeral service at 5:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence please visit:
www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to extend a thank you to Unity Hospice and their staff especially, Ashley, Mike and Barbara, for all their kindness that was given to us. And our dear friends and neighbors, Karla and Cindy. Thank you for all your prayers and support.
