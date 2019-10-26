|
|
Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard
Green Bay - Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard, 86, died Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born March 29, 1933, in New Franken to the late Alvin and Odile (De Broux) Conard.
Kerm served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1957 aboard the USS Randolph and was stationed in Brooklyn, NY. On November 25, 1961, he married Carol Ann Dappern at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Kerm passed away exactly one month prior to the day of their 58th wedding anniversary. He was the owner and operator of his own concrete construction business Kermit Conard Construction. He was a member of the Brown County Home Builders Association, Bellevue Businessmen, Bellevue Fire Department, Tuesday Morning Golf League at The Woods Golf Couse, The Thursday Morning Retired Bowling League at Riviera Lanes, Wednesday Couples Golf League at The Woods Golf Course, Retired Men's Club. Kerm loved to travel, he and Carol took vacations to Europe, the Dakotas, Florida, Las Vegas, Branson, Jamaica, and went on a few cruises. Kerm loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kerm is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Carol; his children, Mike (Cindy) Conard, Tom (Kathy) Conard, Randall Conard, Diane (Steve) Arsenijevic, Dan (Angie) Conard, Karen (Chad) Braun, Dennis Conard (and friend Kara); his 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Cletus Conard, Larry (Bonnie) Conard; sisters, Etta DePrey, Pat Heim; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Schauer, Bob Dappern, Marilyn Conard, Janice Conard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle Conard, Ken Conard; sister, Tara (Lester) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Jim DePrey, Norbert Heim, Tom Schauer; sisters-in-law, Emma Conard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Dappern.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, at the church, with the Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given to the Conard family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Kerm's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, especially to Johanna and Jean.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019