Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard
Green Bay - Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard, 86, died Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born March 29, 1933, in New Franken to the late Alvin and Odile (De Broux) Conard.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given to the Conard family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019