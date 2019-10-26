Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church,
312 Victoria Street,
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostle Catholic Church,
312 Victoria Street
Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard


1933 - 2019
Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard Obituary
Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard

Green Bay - Kermit J. "Kerm" Conard, 86, died Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born March 29, 1933, in New Franken to the late Alvin and Odile (De Broux) Conard.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given to the Conard family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
