|
|
Kerry J. Calba
Green Bay - As the sun rose on the morning of Wednesday, May 13th, 2020, Kerry John Calba passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with ALS. Kerry was born on July 19, 1958 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and graduated from Southwest High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire where he completed a degree in Geography and later attended NWTC earning a degree in Computer Science.
On October 5, 1991, he married Carolyn Weber at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was employed at Bellin Health in the IT Department, retiring this past April after 35 years. Kerry passed away at Bellin Hospital, the place that was an essential part of his life, where he left a meaningful impact and formed many wonderful friendships. He was a lifelong sports fan, but was most passionate about the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Twins. He had a special interest in Civil War history through family connections, along with a love for trivia, taking part in the Stevens Point Trivia Contest for over 30 years. One of his greatest joys was softball, and he loved both watching and coaching his daughters. He was the head of the Southwest Area Girls Softball League in Green Bay for many years and took pride in the ability to coach a sport he loved. He was an active member of the Green Bay Elks Lodge No. 259 and enjoyed volunteering in his church and community.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Carolyn, daughters Kendall (Zachary) Lawson and Jacqueline Calba, mother and step-father, Gloria and Kenneth Krueger, brother Michael (Philomene) Calba, sister Mary Francois, and step siblings Sue (Chuck) Schrader and Kim (Elllen) Krueger. He will also be missed by Carolyn's family, with whom he shared a special bond, along with nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Norval and Linda Calba.
Due to the current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held, with a celebration of Kerry's life planned at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in Kerry's name to the Wisconsin Chapter of the ALS Association and Southwest Area Girls Softball (SWAG).
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened"- Dr. Seuss
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020