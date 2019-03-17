|
|
Kerry L. Vande Hey
Iron River, MI - Kerry L. Vande Hey, age 70, of Iron River, MI, formerly of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born on May 26, 1948 in Green Bay, WI, the son of the late Myron and Murilla (Walton) Vande Hey. He attended and graduated from the Green Bay Schools.
Kerry married Mary Van Bellinger on October 26, 1979 in Luxemburg, WI. The couple celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in 2018.
He was a self-employed welder for many years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gambling, going on trips to Las Vegas, and watching westerns on TV.
Kerry is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Steven Vande Hey of Iron River, MI; stepdaughter, Dawn (Russell) Ligocki of Mesa, AZ; brother, Russell (Julie) Vande Hey of Green Bay, WI; sisters, Cindi Newhouse, Debra (Daniel) Pierquet, Crystal (Craig) Steckenbach, Carla (Special Friend Harold) Vande Hey, and Jodi Vande Hey, all of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren, Kiernan Vande Hey, Melissa (Joe) Sagataw, Jessica (Adam) Dickerson, and Joe Ligocki; great grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, and Allianna Dickerson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Kerry L. Vande Hey online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, 405 W. Cayuga Street, Iron River, MI 49935.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019