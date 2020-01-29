|
|
Kerry R. Brunette, 67, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after battling a long illness. Born on April 25, 1952, in Green Bay, Kerry was a life-long resident of the Milwaukee area. He is the proud father of three sons, Matthew, Jeremiah and Paul.
Besides his sons, Kerry is survived by his sisters: Darlene Hill, Christine Brunette, Georgi Mielke, Byrnne Brunette, and Kathleen Brunette; his brothers: Keith (Bonnie), Kent (Bonnie), Kelvin (Debbie), and Kevin Brunette. He is further survived by his aunts: Carolyn Schardt, and Barbara Hill.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents: Roland and Lorraine (Hill) Brunette, paternal grandparents: George and Josephine (Pine) Brunette, and maternal grandparents: Victor Hill, Hazel (Doxtater) Hill. As well as uncles/aunts: Sonny and Betty Hill, Harry and Diane Cornelius, Leland Hill, Don and June Whetung, Cecelia Haen, and one niece, Nicole, affectionately known as Coco.
One of his beliefs was the Oneida Nation. Even though Kerry had a speech problem which made it hard for him to share his viewpoints, he felt it was his duty to try and express his opinions on things that mattered to him at GTC meetings. He liked to talk politics. He was no stranger to the SEOTS staff and the Oneida Library. His favorite sports teams were the Brewers and the Packers.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family wishes to thank the Froedert Hospital & Hospice staff and Newcomer Chapel staff for the care they gave Kerry and the family during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020