Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Roels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin B. Roels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin B. Roels Obituary
Kevin B. Roels

De Pere - Age 58 years. Born to life July 10, 1961 in De Pere, Wisconsin son of Bernard Roels and Margaret Kraszewski Roels. Passed away suddenly October 11, 2019 at his Thiensville home. Beloved husband of Geri Bielefeld for 26 years. Dear father of Kate (Joshua) Johnson, Nikolaus, Christian and Peter Roels. Loving son of Margaret Roels. Brother of Gregory (Elisa), the late Beth, Renee (Carrie Lewis) and Faye (Charles) Frohman. Further survived by other loving family and friends.

Funeral Mass: Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM.

Memorial Mass: Visitation Saturday, November 2,1919 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, WI from 10:30 AM until the Mass at 11:30 AM.

Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now