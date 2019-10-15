|
Kevin B. Roels
De Pere - Age 58 years. Born to life July 10, 1961 in De Pere, Wisconsin son of Bernard Roels and Margaret Kraszewski Roels. Passed away suddenly October 11, 2019 at his Thiensville home. Beloved husband of Geri Bielefeld for 26 years. Dear father of Kate (Joshua) Johnson, Nikolaus, Christian and Peter Roels. Loving son of Margaret Roels. Brother of Gregory (Elisa), the late Beth, Renee (Carrie Lewis) and Faye (Charles) Frohman. Further survived by other loving family and friends.
Funeral Mass: Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM.
Memorial Mass: Visitation Saturday, November 2,1919 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, WI from 10:30 AM until the Mass at 11:30 AM.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019