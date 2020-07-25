1/1
Kevin Carmody
Kevin Carmody

GREEN BAY - Kevin Carmody passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 due to complications related to Covid-19.

He grew up in Queens, New York, and was accepted to the Naval Academy at the age of 17. Kevin was a Vietnam era veteran who rose to the rank of Captain.

His military service brought him to the Midwest where he met his wife Linda, and together they started a family. The decades to follow were dedicated towards providing a safe and loving home for their children, and together they built them a future worth having.

Kevin was an avid reader, golf enthusiast, sudoku aficionado, sports lover, and enjoyed cooking. He possessed a razor sharp wit in line with his New York attitude. He was a gregarious and altruistic soul that opened his home to feed the world including friends, family, and animals.

Kevin leaves behind a loving family who will miss him dearly.

The world is forever changed with his passing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with full military honors. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

Due to the nature of the worldwide pandemic, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Guitars for Vets

The family also asks if you have any thoughts, stories, or pictures from his life, please share them at StoriesforKev@gmail.com

Because I could not stop for Death,

He kindly stopped for me;

The carriage held but just ourselves

And Immortality.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
