Kevin D. Strey
Green Bay - Kevin D. Strey was born on February 21, 1962 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and attended high school in Manitowoc, Wisconsin where he met his first wife, Gretchen Bohne with whom he had two children. He subsequently married Miri Larsen of Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Kevin also proudly served in the United States Navy.
Kevin was never more at peace than when he was in nature. He also found that life peace and simple happiness with the gentle love he shared with his fiancée Jean Paradise. Jean knew Kevin as a quiet and private man who cared deeply how his life actions affected other people. His sincere desire to prevent pain for others made him become the most tender and loving man. He loved to hold hands with Jean, showing her his dedication and sincere trust in her. To Jean, holding hands felt like a continual hug from Kevin.
Kevin also was handy as a cook by grill or in the kitchen where he taught Jean many handy culinary techniques including the art of canning fruits and vegetables.
Kevin passed quietly with Jean by his side from Cirrhosis on October 22, 2010 at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was preceded in life by his father, David Leroy Strey of Wyoming, Grandmother Della Strey from Colorado, Grandfather Walter Strey of Utah and Uncle Darrell Strey of Colorado. He left behind his fiancé, Jean Paradise, Son David (Eileen) Strey, Daughter Jennifer Strey, Grandson Luka Gottinger, Grandparents Pearl and Eugene Schafer, Mother Sharron (Ken) Howland, Sister Dawn (Randy) Dawsey, thirteen half-brothers and sisters and three uncles.
The day Kevin passed, an unusual flock of bald eagles flew over the Mississippi River. Like an eagle, Kevin now soars in mighty freedom. In freedom, he will wait with ease to be reunited with Jean someday. He is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Withee, Wisconsin.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019