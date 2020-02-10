|
|
Kevin J. Hermans
Green Bay - Kevin J. Hermans, 59, Green Bay resident, died unexpectedly Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born April 5, 1960, in Green Bay to the late Vincent and Doris (Delfosse) Hermans. Kevin was a graduate of St. Philip the Apostle Grade School and a 1978 graduate of Premontre High School. Following high school, Kevin attended St. Norbert College graduating in 1982.
After college Kevin started his career as an accountant in the family business, Hermans and Associates. Kevin married the former Susan Liss on October 22, 1988, at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert Campus. When his dad retired, Kevin and his sister Kathy assumed ownership of the business to this day. Kevin was a sports guy, he played Fantasy Football, loved baseball and especially enjoyed coaching his daughter Kailyn and the basketball team at St. Bernard's. It's a pretty well known fact in his circle that he only missed one Packer game in the past 40 years. His "circle" was a group of his friends that remained friends since grade school. They made it a point to stay connected throughout the years, whether it was a camping trip in Door County or an annual Round Robin.
The family retreat at Hemlock Lake near Crandon was the scene for so many family memories, they're hard to chronicle. Swimming, hiking, tubing, cookouts, fishing and lastly, the nightly campfires. The time spent there with family and friends will always be held close to everyone who was there with Kevin. A few years back, with the help of family and friends, Kevin built his own family retreat at Explosion Lake near Townsend. It truly was an effort put forth by the whole family and many friends, from design to the finished cabin.
His treasures in life were his family. Being the cheerleader for his daughters at all their activities and sporting events. Spending time with them at the cottage, going to their college events, holidays, birthdays, or, just being with them at home. His family was his true passion.
Kevin is survived by his wife Sue and their two daughters, Amanda, Chicago and Kailyn of Green Bay; his sister, Kathy and John Messerschmidt, Green Bay and his brother, Matt and Debbie Hermans, Saukville; 7 nieces and nephews: Kyle Hermans, Andrew, Matthew, Michael and Nicholas Messerschmidt, Celeste and Hunter Hermans; he is also survived by Susan's family.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Thursday, February 13, with a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, after 10:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:30 am at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Herman's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions please send any donations to: Green Bay YMCA, 235 N. Jefferson St., Green Bay, WI 54301. Please reference the donation for Camp U-Nah-Li-Yah or the 21C programs.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020