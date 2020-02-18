|
Kevin McMahon
Forest Junction - Kevin McMahon, age 66, a Forest Junction resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 28, 1953 in Oconto Falls, son of the late Russell and Margaret (Suring) McMahon. He was a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison. On August 24, 1974 he married Vicki Detert at Brillion. Kevin was employed at Brillion Iron Works for over 25 years and currently was working at ELKEM, Inc. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and gardening. Kevin was also an avid sports fan, especially the Badgers. Survivors include his wife: Vicki; three sons and daughters-in-law: Nathan McMahon, Austin, TX., Ryan (Amber) McMahon, Menominee, MI., Adam (Jayme) McMahon, Green Bay; five grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Leann (Don) Buboltz, Brillion, Lonna (Jim) Einberger, Appleton; and three brothers and sisters-in-law: Neil (Barb) McMahon, Cedar Falls, IA., Darryl (Karla) McMahon, Kewaunee, and Glenn (Peggy) McMahon, Clintonville. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay. The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:30 p.m. with dinner to follow the Celebration. Online condolences may be made.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020