Kevin P. Alsteen
Green Bay - Kevin P. Alsteen, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1970 to Gerald and Sharon (Haack) Alsteen.
Kevin attended East High School. He then went on to work for many years at Peter's Concrete. His life revolved around his little girl, Fayth. He also enjoyed spending time on his Harley.
He is survived by his children, Fayth Alsteen, Cameron Alsteen and Tawni Alsteen; his mother, Sharon Balza; siblings, Michelle Gussert, Annette (Andy) Balza; many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Alsteen; brother, Mark Balza; and brother-in-law, Dave Gussert.
Private family services will be held. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
