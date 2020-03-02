|
Kevin Richmond
De Pere - Kevin Paul Richmond, born May 5, 1953 of De Pere WI passed away peacefully on Thursday Feb 27, 2020 at the age of 66.
He is proceeded in death by his father Glenn Richmond and his mother Carolyn Richmond.
Brother Kent Richmond and sister Kim Richmond, and his very dear friends Jerry Seifert, Roy Vieau, Hank Burkel, and Glen Hendricks.
He is survived by his very supportive and loving wife, JoAnn (Misco) Richmond of 47 years.
He is also survived by his grandsons and what he would call "best buddies" Owen and Devin and his precious new granddaughter Kennedy. Also survived by his daughter Kristy Richmond, son Richard (Ashley) Richmond, brother Kris (Pam) Richmond, sister Karen Guyette and sister in law Kim Richmond, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Kevin worked for America's Service Lines where he was recognized for his loyalty friendship and service. He retired in December 2019.
Kevin loved music, it came naturally to him. He would never hesitate to pick up a guitar or drum stick and just play.
Moose, as they called him, valued his time deer hunting in Three Lakes WI with his father in law "Tex" along with his son Richie, nephews and grandson Owen. Though most of their time may have been spent at the Legion Bar, only those who ventured with Moose can confirm.
Some say his sandwiches would be eaten by 9am and back in the truck to warm up by 10 am, only Moose knows the real story…
Kevin also enjoyed vacationing with family in Three Lakes where he would spend time fishing and relaxing.
After retirement Kevin would often frequent his grandson's school and meet them for lunch, he really enjoyed any moment he had to be with both Owen and Devin. He often joked about becoming a school aide at their school so he could chum with them all day.
There was no doubt Kevin's grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Kevin will forever be remembered by the strength and courage he displayed not only in his lifetime but especially over the last months of his life. He is one of a kind and those who knew him will never forget. Just as one of his favorite song says "still like that old time rock and roll, the kinda music just soothes HIS soul."
Services will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m.
We would like to extend our gratitude to St Luke's Hospital, the cardiac team, the CVICU nurses and staff and Dr. Weiss for the care you have provided to Kevin.
We would like to extend an extra special thanks to our friends and family for your support, for it is you that ultimately helped us the most.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020