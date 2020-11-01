Kevin Robinson
Kewaunee - Kevin M. Robinson, age 26 of Kewaunee died Wednesday, October 28 at Bellin in Green Bay surrounded by his family. He was born on September 5, 1994 to Virgil and Janelle (VanGoethem) Robinson.
He graduated from Kewaunee High School class of 2013. He loved his job working concrete construction for Stahl. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved playing cards, board games, and being on the farm surrounded by family. He enjoyed tractor pulls and shooting pool with friends. He did not waste a second of life and did what he loved. That time will be cherished forever.
Survivors include his parents Virgil and Janelle Robinson; 2 Siblings and their significant others; Megan (Sergei) Holz and Blake (Cassie Hoefs) Robinson; His nephew and godchild Eli Holz; Grandparents Virgil and Janice Robinson, Ray and Jeanette VanGoethem; Godparents Bonnie DeGrave and Ronald VanGoethem; Many loving Aunts and Uncles; cousins and friends whom he cherished.
He was proceeded in death by two uncles: Kevin VanGoethem; Michael Robinson, Great Grandparents, and Cousin Travis DeGrave.
Visitation will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00am to 12 noon. Mass will follow with Fr. Dillenburg. Burial will be done at a later date.
Due to COVID 19 face coverings are to be worn. Please practice social distancing and hand sanitizing as recommended.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent dialysis center, a special thanks to Brittany, Kristen, and Hailey. Also, the Bellin infusion room and all who cared for him. He was so blessed for the care and compassion that they showed.
