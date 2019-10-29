|
|
Kevin Roels
De Pere - Kevin B. Roels, 58, passed away suddenly October 11, 2019.
Kevin is the son of Bernard and Marge (Kraszewski) Roels. Family and friends may visit Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, WI from 10:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services and the Land Trust of Northeast Wisconsin.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the Roels family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019