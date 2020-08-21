Kevin Thomas Butler
Sturgeon Bay - Kevin Thomas Butler, 65, of Sturgeon Bay, died August 12, 2020 in an automobile accident when a semi-truck ran a stop sign in the Town of Coloma in Waushara County.
He was born November 10, 1954 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Richard Butler and Lorraine (Trimberger) Butler. Kevin grew up attending Corpus Christi Catholic Church and School in Sturgeon Bay. He graduated from Southern Door High School in 1973 and went on to study horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1977. On June 3, 1978, Kevin married his college love Carol Knapp.
Kevin was a genuine and kind man and always made people laugh. It was rare to see Kevin without a smile on his face. His main love and priority was his family. Kevin retired after 37 years as a valued employee of Meissner Landscape in 2019 and had just begun to enjoy retired life. Kevin loved traveling and camping with Carol as well and spending as much time as possible with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. He spent many hours taking his grandchildren on nature walks, fishing, playing board games, and joking around with them. Kevin was always working on a home improvement project either in his own home or in his daughters' homes. He also enjoyed making his own "Butler Estate" wine. Kevin was an active member of the Sturgeon Bay Community Church. He was very involved in the church and considered many members to be close friends.
Kevin will be deeply missed by his wife, Carol, with whom he was blessed to share over 42 years of marriage; two daughters, Rebecca (David) Buckley of Verona and Angela (Shannon) Hartel of Sturgeon Bay; four grandchildren, Colin and Clara Buckley, and Griffin and Grace Hartel; five siblings, Patrick (Monica) Butler of Sun Prairie, Kathleen (Robert) Schmidt of Peoria, AZ, Rita (Daniel) Fosterling of Hudson, Ellen (David) Michaud of Sturgeon Bay, and Carol Barry of Rosemount, MN; mother-in-law Lolita Knapp of Madison; other siblings-in-law, Mary (Jim Klein) Knapp of Madison, Bill (Jody) Knapp of Baudette, MN, Susan (Jim) Burns of Madison, Kathy (Dan Egan) Knapp of Madison, Nancy Knapp of Greendale, and Christopher (Patti) Knapp of Kenosha; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, William Knapp.
Kevin's life will be honored with a private memorial service at a later date.
The Butler family would like to thank the Waushara County Sheriff's Office, UW Health Med Flight team, and UW Hospital physicians, nurses and staff for their expertise, help, and kindness in the aftermath of the tragic accident and during Carol's recovery.
"We'll always love you." -Love, Chumley, Buck, and Sporty Sport. 2/4.
