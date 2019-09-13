|
Kevin Thyes
Green Bay - Kevin Thyes, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born Wednesday, March 25, 1959 in Green Bay, WI to the late Leland and Joyce (Wisniewski) Thyes. Kevin was a skilled service technician at Dorsch his entire career. In 1979 Kevin married his best friend, Julie Kissel and would have celebrated their 40th anniversary next month. Together they enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Kevin also enjoyed cooking BBQ and his trademark rum and coke in the world-traveled Bubba cup. Most of all Kevin loved being a dad and papa to his children and grandchildren. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could have wished for and he loved his family so much.
In addition to his wife, Julie, Kevin will be truly missed by his children, Nicole (Brian) Burban, Steve (Ann) Thyes, and Bethany (Rex Narvaez) Thyes; grandchildren, Ayden and Grayson Burban and Olivia and Evelyn Thyes; brothers Gary Thyes, Frank (Patti) Thyes, Gerald (Laurie) Thyes, Randy (Laura) Thyes, Dale (Gail) Thyes; sisters, Bonnie (Roger) Rohloff, Connie (Greg) Urban, Karen Robenhorst; godson Matthew Rohloff; and his canine companion, Bella. Kevin was also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.
Kevin was predeceased by his parents Leland and Joyce Thyes; father-in-law Michael Kissel; mother-in-law Gerri Olejniczak; and sister-in-law Mary Pat Delvaux.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, from 3-7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photo's may be shared with Kevin's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kevin's family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019