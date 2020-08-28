Kieth Vanevenhoven
De Pere - Kieth Vanevenhoven has gone to the place where the big fish are always biting. Kieth, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home surrounded by family, due to cancer. He was born on July 21, 1940, the son of Walter and Helen (Daverveld) Vanevenhoven, and graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1958. Kieth served in the U.S. Army and, so the story goes, was replaced in Germany by Elvis. He was employed as plant manager at Chilton Toys for most of his career before retiring from Hi-Tech Plastics in 2006.
Kieth loved spending time with family, was an amazing and patient husband, father and grandfather, made the best fried panfish, and would simply do anything for anyone. In addition to fishing (particularly ice fishing) he loved reading, playing cards, spending time outdoors, gardening, maintaining the yard, and deer hunting. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean; sons, Mark Vanevenhoven and Todd Vanevenhoven; step-son Dean Baumgartner (Diane Wessel); step-daughter Pam Baumgartner (David Karchinski); grandchildren Peter, Teresa and Karson Baumgartner; sisters, Mary (Bob) Kersten and Carol (Randy) Siewert; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rita (Bernard) Ribarchek.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of choice
. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care and assistance.