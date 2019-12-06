|
|
Kim T. Derrickson
Townsend - Kim T. Derrickson, 54, of Townsend, WI passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo. Kim was born December 7, 1964 in Peshtigo, WI the daughter of Richard and Marion (Larson) Powers. She was united in marriage to Thomas Derrickson on December 10, 2009 in Las Vegas. Kim was a board member of the Lakewood and Townsend Community Ambulance. She also helped Tom at the Sunset Bar. Kim was s a wonderful partner, who gave me strength. She is already missed by Tom, Oliver and Lucky and will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Surviving Kim are her husband, Thomas Derrickson, Townsend; sister, Dawn (Thomas) Koyn, FL; brother, David Powers, CO; nephews, Keith Powers and David Powers; sisters-in-law, Sue Peterson (Tone), De Pere; Lori (David) Walker, Neenah; brother-in-law, Tim (Kerri) Derrickson, Atlanta; nephews, Seth, Shane and Alex; and her feline family, Oliver and Lucky. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Keith Powers. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Wabeno, WI with Mr. Duane Popp and Mr. Richard Popp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to time of service. The family would like give a special thank you to the rescue squad and the Antigo Hospital for everything they did. Also, to Tammy from Weber-Hill Funeral Home for her compassion and assistance during this difficult time. Donations may be made in Kim's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Humane Society. Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019