|
|
Kimberly (Kim) M. Perry
Alexandria, VA - Kimberly (Kim) Marie Perry, 36, Alexandria, VA passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.
Beloved daughter of Casey and Diane (Kondro) Perry, Kim was born on June 13, 1983. An exceptional scholar, Kim attended Southwest High School and earned Bachelor's Degrees in Psychology and French from St. Cloud State University. She then went on to earn her Master's Degree and Ph.D. from University of Missouri-Saint Louis in Industrial Organizational/Psychology. Kim was a highly respected Personnel Research Psychologist for the Department of Homeland Security in Customs and Border Protection. In her free time, she enjoyed travel, having studied abroad in Toulouse, France and touring most of Europe. Kim was always active. She was passionate about fitness, enjoyed walking and attending Pure Barre classes, having made several close friends there. Kim was an avid reader, attended book signings on the East Coast and would frequently complete book reviews for several authors.
Kim is survived by her parents, Casey and Diane, Green Bay; her sister, Marcia (Bryan) Vandehey, Oshkosh; her Godson and nephew, Miles and her niece, Hannah; and her grandfather, Alvin Perry; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Kim's life will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:30 pm until the time of a memorial service at 7:30 pm.
Kim will be laid to rest at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Kim's family by visiting her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to K-T Support Group, www.k-t.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff of Bellin Hospital, especially to Dr. Fadel, Nurses Kari and Lu for the love and compassion shown to Kim and family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020