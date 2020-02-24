|
Kirsten "Kirsti" (Schneider) Dunsworth
Oconto Falls - Kirsten "Kirsti" (Schneider) Dunsworth, 28, Lacey, WA, formerly of Oconto Falls, was welcomed home by our Lord Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at the University of Washington Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, following complications from chronic health challenges. The youngest of two daughters was born to Keith and Jane (Theisen) Schneider on November 22, 1991 in Green Bay. Kirsten grew up in Oconto Falls where she was a member of St Anthony Parish, and attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating with the class of 2010. Following high school she went on to attend UWGB and NWTC, finding her occupational calling as a dental assistant specializing in oral surgery.
On July 7, 2012 she married her high school sweetheart Staff Sgt. Jared Dunsworth at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Forestville, WI. Because of her husband's career in the US Army, the couple lived in Georgia, North Carolina, New York and currently in Washington state. Kirsten was known by their Army family as "Mom", caring for everyone in the unit, including hosting holiday dinners at their home. Kirsten pridefully worked at Fort Lewis as a dental assistant to the Colonel giving the utmost care to every patient. Kirsten was a nurturing and devoted mother to Jameson, passing down her adventurous spirit and kind heart. Kirsti was known for her athletic talents, backing all Wisconsin sports teams, love for nature, making everyone laugh with her shenanigans, being a compassionate and empathetic humanitarian, and ferociously protecting everyone she loved.
Survivors are her husband, Staff Sgt. Jared Dunsworth; their 3.5 year-old son, Jameson Fredrick; her parents, Keith and Jane Schneider, Oconto Falls; one sister, Elisabeth (Derek) Schmelzer, Green Bay; a special niece & Goddaughter, Evelyn and nephew Leopold Schmelzer; her mother-in-law, Ginny Dunsworth, Green Bay; one sister in law, Emily (Richard Marquardt) Dunsworth; two brothers-in-law, Hunter and Austin Ryczek; nephew Jace and niece Mya Marquardt; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gail and Ruth Schneider, maternal grandparents, Dr. James and Mary Theisen, two uncles, Godfather Frank and Tim Theisen, and father-in-law, Kenneth Zessin.
Visitation will be held 3-8pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 9am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the church until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Cremation will follow.
The family would like to thank the medical staff of the ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center for giving Kirsten the medical attention she deserved, and all the special measures they took to honor her life, including her Honor Walk for her heroic contribution as an organ donor.
Kirsten leaves behind a young son she deeply loved. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider monetary donation to GoFundMe "The Family of Kirsten Schneider Dunsworth" or blood donation through the American Red Cross.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020