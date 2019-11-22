|
Kitty Karen (Kostichka) Thompson
Green Bay - Kitty Karen (Kostichka) Thompson, 79, Green Bay passed away at St. Vincent Hospital battling an illness on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Algoma on Nov. 1, 1940 to the late Wellington and Florence (Hoffmann) Kostichka. Kitty graduated from Algoma High School and the Door County Teacher College. She taught elementary school in New Alm, MN, West Bend and in the Pulaski School District. Kitty was the bar owner of the Kit Kat Tap for 20 years. She was also employed as a correctional officer at the Green Bay Correctional Institute for 19 years retiring in August of 1997. Kitty was a well-respected correctional officer among her peers. She married Charlie Thomas Thompson on Oct. 20, 1987 at their kitchen table. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2007.
Kitty's hobbies included being a steam engine operator in her younger years, reading books, spending time at the cabin, walking dogs, drinking beer, cutting lawn, shoveling snow, Friday night Tavy time with family and friends, shopping with her daughter and going to Hu Hot. She was awarded the Rutabaga Bowl Queen of Kunesh.
Survivors include her children, Tracie (Kevin) Szymanski, Trudie Johnson and fiancé John Vaughn, Troy Johnson; grandchildren, Christina Johnson, Kayla (Jacob) Nooyan, Cassie Szymanski, Ethan Szymanski, Kyle Grathen, Amber Skraba, Chelsea Johnson; great grandchildren, Ryan, Jackson, Krystal, Makiylah, Kailani, Piper, Harper, Parker, Gavin and Weston; one sister, Leslie (Alberto) Garcia; her dog Lucy Belle.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas Richard Johnson and Charlie Thomas Thompson; her brothers, Jim (James), Robert (Bob) and Donald "Buck" Kostichka; pets Bandit and Shelby.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3 until 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family extends a special thank you to Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Kathleen Christians and staff, St. Vincent Hospital, Dr. Hendricks and staff and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019