Knowlton VanErem
1930 - 2020
Knowlton Van Erem

Sobieski - Knowlton "Van" Van Erem, 89, Sobieski, passed away following a short illness, Thursday, August 13, 2020. Knowlton was born August 18, 1930, to the late Alphonse and Minnie (Rupp) Van Erem. He married Elizabeth Muraski on June 6, 1951, at St. Agnes Church in Green Bay.

Van served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1953, 14 months of which were in Korea. Following his service to his country, he began working for Foster Construction, which later became Jackie Foster, Inc., for 47 years.

Known for his sweet-tooth, Van never met a cookie he didn't like. He was a hard worker with a witty sense-of-humor. Lawn care and grass maintenance were self-imposed specialties he enjoyed. He always looked forward to day trips out which included necessary stops for ice cream. He cherished his family deeply and kept his daughters on their toes all the way to the end.

Van is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Rick) Stollfus and Lynn (Randy) Tappa; his grandchildren: Brian (Jackie) Stollfus, Brad (Amber) Stollfus, Christina (Jason) Herman, and Kayln (special friend, Stephan) Tappa; his great-grandchildren: Tenley and Taryn Stollfus, Emma Stollfus, and Amelia and Max Herman; his sisters-in-law: Mary Szela, Carol Wakeman, and Evelyn Englebretson; his brother-in-law, Donald Muraski; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Elizabeth (Betty); sisters, Doris Van Erem and Joyce (Al) Bonkowski; two infant great grandchildren, Blueberry and Lance; as well as Betty's sisters and brothers.

Private family services will be held.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Van Erem family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Van's family would like to thank Meadowbrook Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Van's long-time friend and companion, Millie, and her family, for enriching his life with their love.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
