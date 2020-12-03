Kurt "Abe" Aebischer



Fence - Kurt "Abe" Aebischer, Fence, WI formerly of Denmark, 56 passed away unexpectedly Tues Dec 1st of an aneurysm.



He was born July 24, 1964 in Green Bay to the late John (Jack) and Margaret (Woosencraft) Aebischer. He was a 1983 graduate of Southwest High School.



Kurt recently semi retired to live out his dream of living up north. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on projects and spending time with his numerous buddies. His parting has left a huge hole in many hearts.



He is survived by his daughter Sammie (Brandon) Owen-Aebischer, infant granddaughter Malana Pantzlaff, sister Linda (Brian) Nelson, brother Scott (Lyle) Aebischer, step daughter Suzy Owen-Lacombe, Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



A celebration of Kurts life will be held at a future date when it is safe for all who wish to attend.



A very special thank you to Kurt's dear friends, Marty and Lori for their love and compassion.









