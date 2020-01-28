Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Seidl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt M. Seidl


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurt M. Seidl Obituary
Kurt M. Seidl

Green Bay - Kurt M. Seidl, age 53, Green Bay, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Green Bay. Kurt was born in Kaukauna, WI, on September 29, 1966 to Gary and the late Judy (Morgan) Seidl. The family moved to Oneida shortly thereafter to assist Judy's family in operating Morgan's Grocery Store in Oneida.

Kurt was an avid outdoorsman, loving spending time in the woods with friends and his oldest daughter, Aubrey. Hunting, fishing, golfing, and sitting around a fire with a few cocktails and a Weber grill in the background were the highlights of Kurt's recent time. Kurt was a skilled grill-master, feeding his family and his friends every chance he got with amazing grilled creations and pots of his homemade booyah at times. Kurt's work even took him back outdoors, working for Up Right Services in Green Bay for many years both in the office and on the job sites getting dirty with the crew.

Growing up, Kurt was a phenomenal modified pitch softball player; helping his teams win countless tournaments with his knuckleball pitching style. He and his father, Gary (Sarge), set records in the sport, including being the first father-son pitching duo to win state tournaments with their team.

Kurt's greatest accomplishments were his family and friends. There was not a person that Kurt could not make a friend with, and his family was his biggest source of pride. His wonderful wife, Holly, and his beautiful daughters Aubrey and Alexandra, were the reason for everything he did. Their love transcended the bonds of this Earth and that love goes up to God and back.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Holly and their two daughters, Aubrey and Alexandra; his father Gary Seidl; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian (Kathy); his sister and brother-in-law, Traci (Brian) Janisch; father-in-law John Piontek; four brothers-in-law, Andy Piontek, Mike (Yvonne) Piontek, Scott Piontek, Philip (Charlie) Piontek; two sisters-in-law, Beth Fabry and Theresa (Todd) Schoenbron; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends also survive.

Kurt was preceded in death by his mother Judy, his mother-in-law Shirley Piontek; as well as various extended family members including his grandparents, his uncle, and numerous friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A celebration of Kurt's life will be held at 7:00 pm led by family friend Ellen Mommaerts. Cremation has taken place and Kurt will be laid to rest at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Kurt's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Kurt's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now