Kurt M. Seidl
Green Bay - Kurt M. Seidl, age 53, Green Bay, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Green Bay. Kurt was born in Kaukauna, WI, on September 29, 1966 to Gary and the late Judy (Morgan) Seidl. The family moved to Oneida shortly thereafter to assist Judy's family in operating Morgan's Grocery Store in Oneida.
Kurt was an avid outdoorsman, loving spending time in the woods with friends and his oldest daughter, Aubrey. Hunting, fishing, golfing, and sitting around a fire with a few cocktails and a Weber grill in the background were the highlights of Kurt's recent time. Kurt was a skilled grill-master, feeding his family and his friends every chance he got with amazing grilled creations and pots of his homemade booyah at times. Kurt's work even took him back outdoors, working for Up Right Services in Green Bay for many years both in the office and on the job sites getting dirty with the crew.
Growing up, Kurt was a phenomenal modified pitch softball player; helping his teams win countless tournaments with his knuckleball pitching style. He and his father, Gary (Sarge), set records in the sport, including being the first father-son pitching duo to win state tournaments with their team.
Kurt's greatest accomplishments were his family and friends. There was not a person that Kurt could not make a friend with, and his family was his biggest source of pride. His wonderful wife, Holly, and his beautiful daughters Aubrey and Alexandra, were the reason for everything he did. Their love transcended the bonds of this Earth and that love goes up to God and back.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Holly and their two daughters, Aubrey and Alexandra; his father Gary Seidl; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian (Kathy); his sister and brother-in-law, Traci (Brian) Janisch; father-in-law John Piontek; four brothers-in-law, Andy Piontek, Mike (Yvonne) Piontek, Scott Piontek, Philip (Charlie) Piontek; two sisters-in-law, Beth Fabry and Theresa (Todd) Schoenbron; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends also survive.
Kurt was preceded in death by his mother Judy, his mother-in-law Shirley Piontek; as well as various extended family members including his grandparents, his uncle, and numerous friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A celebration of Kurt's life will be held at 7:00 pm led by family friend Ellen Mommaerts. Cremation has taken place and Kurt will be laid to rest at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Kurt's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Kurt's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020