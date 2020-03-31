|
Kurt Metzler
Green Bay - Kurt D. Metzler, 47, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes, on March 28, 2020. He was born March 12, 1973, the son of Gerald and Carol (Vanden Langenberg) Metzler. Kurt graduated from Green Bay East High School where he was named All-Conference in basketball. He started working at Hart Design and Manufacturing as a high school student and continued there throughout college where he was a student at UWGB. Kurt further earned his CPA license and from there he went on to work for WPS/Integrys Energy as well as his family's business, Metzler Electric. He worked there several years and then returned to Hart Design and Manufacturing as their CFO and Controller. Kurt's great passion in life was spending time with his family and friends in the north woods of Wisconsin and the U.P, where he loved fishing, swimming in Lake Michigan, and hiking in the woods. He was the kind of man who would do anything for anyone. He had a kind and gentle heart and a spectacular sense of humor which was appreciated and shared by all who knew him!
Kurt is survived by his wife, Christine, and his children Nicholas and Natalie; his parents, Gerald and Carol; his brother Andrew Metzler and children, Peter and Katie; other brother Michael (Shannon) Metzler and children, Christian, Trevor and Miranda. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Palka; sister-in-law, Katie (Jerry) Ciha and children Anthony, Alex and Annalise; as well as his special Aunt Bonnie Dahin and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kurt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Violet Vanden Langenberg; paternal grandparents, Henry and Rose Metzler and step-grandmother Virginia Metzler.
A private funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Green Bay, WI. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. At this time, cards or memorials may be forwarded to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54302. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020