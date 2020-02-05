Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Kurt Schuldes

Kurt Schuldes Obituary
Kurt Schuldes

Green Bay - Kurt A. Schuldes, 69, Green Bay, passed away February 4, 2020. The son of Carl Jr. and Cleo (Biemeret) Schuldes was born on May 6, 1950.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. A prayer service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
