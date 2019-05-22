Kyle P. Gut



Pulaski - Kyle P. Gut, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1977 to John Jr. and Susan (Hilgendorf) Gut in Wausau, WI. On June 26, 2003, Kyle married Katie Wieselman, He served as principal and teacher at Zion Lutheran School in Monroe, MI, Good Shepherd Lutheran School in West Allis, WI and St. Mark's Lutheran School in Green Bay. Kyle was involved with the Board of Regents and served on the academic program committee at Fox Valley Lutheran High School. He most enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Reese. Kyle coached soccer, basketball and softball.



Kyle is survived by his wife, Katie; daughter, Reese; parents, Sue and John Gut; father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Tracy Wieselman; brother, Justin (Cindy) Gut; sister, Kayte Gut; sister-in-law, Kelly (Kevin) Kochevar; brother-in-law, Adam Wieselman; nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.



Visitation will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Drive, De Pere, on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Parlow and Rev. Chris Johnson officiating. Interment will be at the Forestville Cemetery, Easton, WI. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Kyle's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established and will be given to the schools in which Kyle served. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019