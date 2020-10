Or Copy this URL to Share

La Verne M. Barrett



Green Bay - La Verne M. Barrett, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. A full obituary will be posted in the Sundays edition of the Press Gazette.









