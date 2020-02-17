|
Laila M. Vandenbush
Green Bay - Laila M. Vandenbush, 92, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born May 14, 1927, in Wakefield, MI to the late Axel and Lydia (Riipenen) Kivi.
On November 20, 1948, Laila married Robert P. "Bob" Vandenbush. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1996. Laila worked at Schreiber Foods for twenty-three years until her retirement. She loved life and being outdoors. Laila enjoyed spending her time planting flowers, feeding the birds, cooking for the holidays, baking her "magic bars", and going to the casino.
Laila is survived by her three children, Gloria (Robin) Kendrick, Larry (Vicky) Vandenbush, Alan (Chris) Vandenbush; her ten grandchildren; her twelve great-grandchildren; her brother, Evert Kivi; her sisters-in-law, Cora Van Donsel, Rose Ann Cole; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Viola I. Maki; her sister, Aili Paque; her brothers, Leo, Sulo, Wihlo, John A. Kivi, and Ero T. Kivi; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and other family members.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nathan Nass officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. On-line condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com.
Laila's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of Allouez Parkside Village for the care they gave to her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020