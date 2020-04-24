Resources
Shawano - Lance K. Brinker, age 76 of Shawano, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife at his side. He was born in Green Bay to the late Lester and Rose Mary (Short) Brinker. Lance graduated in 1962 from Green Bay West High School, later that year, he was inducted into the Navy Seabees and was active through 1966. He enjoyed a sales career, beginning with a large manufacturing company as a draftsman he then moved into a new career in international sales. His free time was spent with his loving family hunting, fishing and going to Packer games.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Brinker, son, Chad (Jenny) Brinker, daughter, Kelly Brinker, stepchildren; Bob (Kelly) Caldwell, Cassandra Jackson and David Jackson, grandchildren; Jacob, Jordan, Turner, Ike, Zeke, Jack and Lila. Lance is further survived by his sisters, Doty (Russ) Chapin and Diane (Don) Kunchynski.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife, Sandy Brinker, wife, Bonnie Brinker and stepson Jason Jackson.

Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be offered, and a full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
