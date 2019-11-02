Services
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Lincoln, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:45 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Lincoln, WI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Lincoln, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peter Catholic Church
Lincoln, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Vlies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance J. Vlies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance J. Vlies Obituary
Lance J. Vlies

Luxemburg - Lance J. Vlies, 35, of Luxemburg passed away unexpectedly, on November 1, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1984 to Rick and Wendy (Englebert) Vlies. He was a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School and NWTC with a degree in Architectural Engineering. For the past 12 years Lance has been employed at Pierce Manufacturing as a Shop Floor Designer. In his spare time, Lance also enjoyed helping out at Kinnard Farms Inc with harvesting. Lance had a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. His greatest love was for his wife and children. He enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible. He especially enjoyed camping, watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.

Lance is survived by his wife Crystal Vlies; three children Taitum, Edward, and Charlette; his parents Rick and Wendy Vlies; sister and brother-in-law Trina (Lane) Trimberger and their children Cassidey, Cadence (goddaughter), and Mason; his godparents Jerry Knapp and Sandy Vlies; father-in-law Jim (Denise) Andrus; mother-in-law Michelle (Tim) Flaig; sister-in-law Heather Andrus; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Norman and Dorothy Vlies and Edward and Viola Englebert; aunt Clarice Cornette; uncle Rod Vlies; and many friends.

Friends and family may gather at St. Peter Catholic Church, Lincoln on Monday (TODAY) November 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prayer service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St Peter Catholic Church, Lincoln with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Lance's children.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -