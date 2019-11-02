|
Lance J. Vlies
Luxemburg - Lance J. Vlies, 35, of Luxemburg passed away unexpectedly, on November 1, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1984 to Rick and Wendy (Englebert) Vlies. He was a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School and NWTC with a degree in Architectural Engineering. For the past 12 years Lance has been employed at Pierce Manufacturing as a Shop Floor Designer. In his spare time, Lance also enjoyed helping out at Kinnard Farms Inc with harvesting. Lance had a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. His greatest love was for his wife and children. He enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible. He especially enjoyed camping, watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.
Lance is survived by his wife Crystal Vlies; three children Taitum, Edward, and Charlette; his parents Rick and Wendy Vlies; sister and brother-in-law Trina (Lane) Trimberger and their children Cassidey, Cadence (goddaughter), and Mason; his godparents Jerry Knapp and Sandy Vlies; father-in-law Jim (Denise) Andrus; mother-in-law Michelle (Tim) Flaig; sister-in-law Heather Andrus; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Norman and Dorothy Vlies and Edward and Viola Englebert; aunt Clarice Cornette; uncle Rod Vlies; and many friends.
Friends and family may gather at St. Peter Catholic Church, Lincoln on Monday (TODAY) November 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prayer service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St Peter Catholic Church, Lincoln with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Lance's children.
